LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia, in partnership with Lubbock Christian University, South Plains College, West Texas A&M and Wayland Baptist University, is awarding scholarships to young men enrolled in one of the partner colleges/universities.

The press release said the scholarship will be a total of $1,000 distributed to 25 students.

Here are the following requirements for the scholarship:

Must be male

Must be a sophomore, junior or senior

Must have at least a 3.0 GPA

Must write a 500-word essay about (Please refer to the topic listed ONLINE)

Must upload a copy of your current transcript

Must upload a copy of your resume (Make sure it highlights your awards, extracurricular activities, leadership, and involvement)

Awards are for the Spring 2024 terms.

Awards will be posted directly to the Student Account.

*SPC scholarship will be split between two semesters.

Electronic Submission constitutes a signed application.

The scholarship deadline is September 18.

If you would like to apply for the scholarship, click here.