LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia, in partnership with Lubbock Christian University, South Plains College, West Texas A&M and Wayland Baptist University, is awarding scholarships to young men enrolled in one of the partner colleges/universities.
The press release said the scholarship will be a total of $1,000 distributed to 25 students.
Here are the following requirements for the scholarship:
- Must be male
- Must be a sophomore, junior or senior
- Must have at least a 3.0 GPA
- Must write a 500-word essay about (Please refer to the topic listed ONLINE)
- Must upload a copy of your current transcript
- Must upload a copy of your resume (Make sure it highlights your awards, extracurricular activities, leadership, and involvement)
- Awards are for the Spring 2024 terms.
- Awards will be posted directly to the Student Account.
- *SPC scholarship will be split between two semesters.
- Electronic Submission constitutes a signed application.
The scholarship deadline is September 18.
If you would like to apply for the scholarship, click here.