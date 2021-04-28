Los Hermanos Familia to host 2021 Cinco De Mayo Parade on Broadway

Christy Martinez-Garcia, Parade chair, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Cinco De Mayo Parade.

The event is happening on Saturday, May 1 on Broadway. Set up is at 9 a.m. and start up is at 10 a.m.

The 2021 theme is “!Flores y Colores! – Flowers and Colors!” – Participants are encouraged to showcase “Our objective is strengthening families, and building community,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia. “This year we are urging schools and organizations and families to share the richness of their existence, their history, and prepare floats that are rich in color. By especially showcasing the contributions of our Mexican American and Hispanic community, we promote their contributions.” The Hispanic community encourages veterans, family members, to role models, schools, athletes, marching bands, small and corporate businesses, etc. to be included.

Route: Begins at First Baptist Church at Broadway and Avenue U, moves east on Broadway to Avenue M, then north on Ave. M to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot. (Participants must check-in and enter through Ave V).

