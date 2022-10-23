LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host its 7th annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 5.

Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans and the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces, Los Hermanos Familia said in a press release.

The theme for this year’s parade is “You Are Not Alone.”

“Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. Daily about 20 veterans commit suicide. We remind them that they are not alone,” Los Hermanos Familia said in the press release.

The 2022 Grand Marshall is Danny Koch, an advocate for area veterans.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at the east parking lot of First Baptist Church. It will then proceed eastward down Broadway to Avenue M where it will turn northward. The parade will continue up Avenue M to the parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center where it will end.



You can visit the Los Hermanos Familia website for more information.