Losing his dad in the Afghanistan war, former KAMC news reporter shares his feelings in CNN op-ed

TOPSHOT – Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas– A former KAMC News reporter recently wrote a political opinion article for CNN after reports that the United States left Afghanistan.

Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter at WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, said his father served four tours in Afghanistan and was killed by a roadside bomb in 2005, according to CNN.

Ochsner’s father, SFC James Ochsner, said, “as much as he loved being a soldier, my dad loved the mission, and the people he was fighting for.”

Ochsner shared what his thoughts were on his thoughts of the war in Afghanistan ending nearly 16 years after his father died.

You can read the full op-ed from CNN HERE.