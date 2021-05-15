Lot R-7 Pedestrian Mall construction to begin Monday at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Construction will begin Monday (May 17) on the Lot R-7 Pedestrian Mall that will enhance safety for pedestrians on the Texas Tech University campus and provide an additional collaboration space connecting the courtyard of the Administration Building to the Student Union Building (SUB).

The complete redesign of the parking lot is a continuation of Texas Tech’s commitment to safety and providing a pedestrian-friendly campus.

The renovation will take the middle of the R-7 parking lot and create a pedestrian walkway and additional outdoor collaborative space while enhancing the overall campus experience. Project improvements include a pedestrian walkway through the parking area to the SUB, seating locations with tables, improvements to the Administration Building courtyard and enhanced lighting.

The renovations also will include the permanent closure of 15th Street between Akron and Detroit avenues, with landscape enhancements in its place. The project is expected to be completed prior to the beginning of the fall semester.

Those parking in the R-7 lot who will be affected by the construction will receive temporary parking assignments from Texas Tech Transportation & Parking Services.

(Photo provided by Texas Tech University)

(News release from Texas Tech University)