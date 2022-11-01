LUBBOCK, Texas -– It was an exciting weekend for the Frenship Tigers as their marching band qualified for the state competition.

Their performance titled “The Lightning Field” was in the works for over a year as coaches and staff brainstormed the idea. After months of practicing in the summer, all their hard work has paid off.

Director of Band, Ryan Smith said the performance is based on an art installation in New Mexico by Walter De Maria. The installation has many immersive rods that attract lightning.

The performance was inspired from that, with 36 rods on the field, fluffy clouds, LED lights, and high-energy music from Sia, Snow Patrol and even Metallica.

The band competed in the UIL competition in Odessa last weekend and came in second place. This high placing qualified them for state in San Antonio.

“Just to see the announcements of you know, when they got to second and made it to state, lots of tears and joy,” Smith explained.

There are over 300 kids in the program, and they compete against 14 other 6A bands in the area. There are 42 6A bands across the state. Frenship is excited to be one of those competing at state.

“The hard work and dedicated efforts that they put forth does pay off,” Smith added.

The team will head to San Antonio this weekend to compete next Monday, and hopefully make it in the top 14 where they will compete on Tuesday as well. Good luck, Tigers!