Lotto theft suspects playing the odds in Lubbock, stealing tickets in front of surveillance video

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two suspects remained at large after a police report said they took lottery tickets from a Southwest Lubbock convenience store without paying for them.

On August 31, the manager of E-Z Mart, located at 6413 Frankford Avenue, spoke with an officer who said one former employee took lottery tickets out of the case and did not ring them up or pay for them, according to a Lubbock Police report.

On a separate occasion, the same employee was seen on a closed circuit tv (CCTV) removing lottery scratch tickets from the case and giving them to an unidentified person without charging or paying for them, the report states.

On one final date, the employee was seen on CCTV removing lottery tickets from the case and did not pay for them, according to police. The employee scratched all of the tickets and threw the losing tickets away. She placed the winning tickets in her purse, according to police.

Police did not have any updates on possible suspects by Tuesday.