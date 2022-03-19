LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Celebrity Lou Ferrigno will be in Lubbock on Sunday, March 27 for a meet and greet event at Crunch Fitness.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Crunch Fitness will also screening his documentary “Pumping Iron” and will have local vendors on site, contests and prizes for members and non-members.

Non-members will also receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness as well as a feature on fitness club’s social media pages.

Ferrigno is a bodybuilder, former IFBB Mr. America and IFBB Mr. Universe title holder and an actor. He’s best known for his role in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” the sitcom “The King of Queens” and the 2009 comedy” I love you , Man.”

Crunch Fitness is located at 6205 Slide Road.