Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts announces 'Artspace111 @ LHUCA'

LHUCA will host the art exhibition, "Artspace111 @ LHUCA", from June 7 - July 27, 2019 in the Helen DeVitt Jones Studio Gallery at LHUCA. The exhibition will open during First Friday Art Trail on June 7, 2019 from 6 - 9 PM.

"@ LHUCA" provides LHUCA the opportunity to collaborate with contemporary galleries that play an important role in the regional and national art scene.

Visiting an art gallery can be a very different experience than visiting an art museum. Gallery spaces, such as Artspace111, often present intimate viewing experiences with knowledgeable staff and purchasable work. They are also typically small businesses and valuable stakeholders in the cultural fabric of a community.

Located in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Artspace111 specializes in the exhibition of Contemporary Texas Art. In 1980, twin brothers Daniel and Dennis Blagg established Artspace111, converting the historic 1911 building into artist studios and a small gallery space in order to celebrate and display the work of local artists. In the years since, Artspace111 has developed into a celebrated and distinguished 3,000 square foot art gallery. The gallery represents a group of established Texas-based artists, frequently hosting new exhibitions that feature a wide range of style and media. Artspace111 is dedicated to making contemporary art approachable to individuals of all ages. For more information visit: Artspace111.com

LHUCA is excited to be hosting an exhibition that features all the artists represented by this dynamic Texas gallery.

LHUCA galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM - 5 PM. For more information on current or upcoming exhibits visit: lhuca.org.

