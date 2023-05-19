LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University alumnus and famous actor Barry Corbin will host An Evening with Barry Corbin fundraising event for the marquee upgrade at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock on Saturday, May 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., according to Eventbrite.

Corbin made an appearances in many movies and TV shows over the past 40 years. He is still continuing his career with roles in Yellowstone and Tulsa Kings.

According to the event website, Corbin performed “on stages in Lubbock, Texas, where he grew up.”

“The lovable Lubbock icon” will present a celebration of his personal and professional life, said the site.

To purchase tickets for the event visit the Eventbrite website.