LUBBOCK, Texas– The friends and family of 12-year-old Jordan Rosales gathered at a Lubbock church on Friday night to begin saying their final goodbyes at his viewing.

Devontai Gaines, the owner and funeral director for Grace Funeral Care and Cremation Care of Lubbock, told EveryththingLubbock.com the viewing was an opportunity for those to show their love and support for the Rosales family.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come together to show their respect and love to the family, as well as show their support to him,” Gaines said.

Jordan was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 11, by a 13-year old at a home in the 1900 block of 44th Street. Jordan’s family said in a GoFundMe he was “just playing his game” when he was killed.

Alizae Rosales, Jordan’s 15-year-old sister, said she was in shock after she learned the news of her brother’s death.

“Nobody would ever expect this to happen. I mean, especially to our family.” Alizae said.

Jordan was described by those who knew and loved him most as a brave and joyful young man who loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Alizae and Jordan’s uncle, Matthew Dominguez said, Jordan was a fan of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and was excited when he went to see the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for his birthday. Rosales said the family surprised Jordan with tickets to the game and he was “very, very happy.”

Jordan’s family and pastor, Josh Lucio encouraged young people to put guns away and understand the consequences of using them.

“Instead of picking up a gun, pick up a football, pick up a Bible, pick up a basketball,” Rosales said. Just like I tell my son and all my nephews and nieces, you can be anybody you want to be in life. You just have to do right and get it right.”

“It’s not the thing to do to try to be cool and be something or to portray a role that you’re not. It’s real life, and it causes real damage,” Lucio said.

Jordan’s funeral service was scheduled to be open to the public and happen Saturday at Emmanuel Worship Center at 11:00 a.m.