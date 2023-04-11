LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that it was “assuming the investigation of a single-vehicle crash in West Lubbock.” According to the Lovington Fire Department, the crash involved two of its firefighters, one of whom died on scene Sunday morning.

According to the press release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were initially dispatched to the crash at 34th Street and Research Avenue at 2:09 a.m.

On Monday, “it was determined the investigation fell under the jurisdiction of the Lubbock Police Department, prompting MCIU to assume the investigation,” the press release continued.

LPD said a pick-up occupied by 19-year-old Michael Crank and 18-year-old Zachary Crank, was driving west on 34th Street, approaching Research Avenue.

The pick-up then continued through the intersection onto a dirt road and lost control, rolling several times. Both Michael and Zachary were ejected, LPD continued.

Michael was pronounced dead on scene and Zachary was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD said the investigation was ongoing.