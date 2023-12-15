LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department is asked for the community’s help on Thursday to identify the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred on Monday at 6:10 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was driving northbound on 9th Street and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road near Avenue M & N and left the scene, LPD said.

According to LPD, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV and should have damage to the front end or front passenger side.

If you have any information that will help find the suspect, contact Detective Dale at LPD by calling (575) 552-5294 or message LPD on Facebook here.