Low cost spay and neuter clinic set to open on June 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas — After the coronavirus pushed their opening date back by two and a half months, PETS low cost spay and neuter clinic is set to open on June 1st.

Executive Director of the clinic, Angie Skinner, said the clinic will target pet owners in low income neighborhoods, and allow them to spay and neuter their pet at an affordable cost.

“Animal services is overwhelmed,” Skinner said. “All the rescues are overwhelmed, there’s too many strays. A lot of the people that breed are people that can’t afford vet care and hopefully now they’re going to be able to afford that and we can help them with that.”

Skinner said at this new clinic, a dog can get spayed or neutered for $60, and cats range from $35 to $45. Starting Friday, they will take appointments online, and owners will be asked to wear a mask upon arrival.

Manager of the clinic, Savannah Lewis, said they already have over 700 appointments scheduled from when they were planning to open in March, and they’re ready to start serving the Lubbock community.

“For a lot of people they just don’t have one animal,” Lewis said. “Animal lovers end up with several, and if it’s a hundred or a couple hundred dollars per surgery, and you have three or four animals, then it can get expensive very quickly.”

For more information on prices and services, head to the PETS clinic website.