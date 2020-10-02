Low mortgage rates trigger spike in homes sales in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Housing industry professionals in Lubbock said that the housing market is up.

Suzzane Scott, real estate agent for Keller Williams, said at the start of the pandemic, there was a 25 percent decrease in sales, which she contributes to the uncertainty of the pandemic. However, she said since June, there has been a spike in sales.

“In September, when the numbers come out, it looks like we will only be about 25 houses sold less since September of last year,” she said, “By the time we reach October, Lubbock will have sold more homes in 2020 than we did in 2019 at that time of year,” she said.

Savanah Holton is a mortgage loan officer with Texas Tech Credit Union who said they’ve been busier than ever. She said the main reason there are more people buying homes is because of low mortgage rates.

“I would say at the beginning of the year we were at the 4’s and right now we are seeing low to mid 2’s on almost all of our products, which is historically low,” she said, “We have never seen anything like this before in the history of mortgage before.”

Holton said after seeing the low rates, her family also decided to buy a home and encourages those thinking about buying a home to go forth.

“I would say take advantage of the low rates while you can,” she said. “Now is the time to do it. We don’t know how long they’ll last.”