Low pressure water supply line lining project to begin this week along Quaker Ave.

Beginning September 14, 2021, Horseshoe Construction, Inc. will begin construction of the Low Pressure Water Supply Line Lining Project in the center lane of Quaker Avenue from 18th Street to Highway 84 (Clovis Road). The project will cause possible traffic delays for residents along the project route.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

