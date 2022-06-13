LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail.

Officers were called to 19th Street and West Loop 289 at 8:50 p.m. on June 12th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located the 16-year-old female driver of a passenger car and 17-year-old Elexa Gray, who was the passenger of the vehicle. The 16-year-old was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, while Gray was transported to UMC via ambulance with moderate injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the car was traveling North in the 1900 block of the access road when it collided in the intersection with a truck driven by 41-year-old Cayetano Calzoncit, who was in the eastbound lanes in the 5800 block of 19th Street.

Calzoncit was arrested for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Cayetano Calzoncit (Photo provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)