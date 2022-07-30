The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A 31-year-old man is in custody, charged with murder, following a shooting in central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2700 block of 42nd Street at 12:27 a.m. on July 30th, for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Thomas Richardson, who was deceased, prompting officers to initiate a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Richardson, and 31-year-old Julio Gutierrez, who knew one another, got into an argument, at which point Gutierrez shot Richardson.

Based off the information obtained at the scene, a murder warrant was issued for Gutierrez, allowing investigators to arrest him and transport him to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

