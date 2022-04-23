LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at 2:06 a.m. on April 23rd in the 1900 block of 74th Street.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of 74th Street and located 49-year-old Tim Lara with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to Lara until he was transported to University Medical Center by EMS, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial investigation, it appears Lara and 24-year-old Fabian Canales were in a domestic dispute, which resulted in Lara being shot. Canales fled the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Patrol officers located Canales a short time later. METRO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of Murder for Canales. Canales was placed under arrest and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Facility and is being held on $350,000 bond.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

1900 block of 74th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

