LPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested in domestic disturbance Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning in the 3300 block of East 16th Street.

When patrol officers arrived on scene, they found an individual deceased.

One person was taken into custody.

LPD’s Metro Crime Unit investigators were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

