LPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department:

The crash occurred on University Avenue at the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD also said a second victim was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information from the Lubbock Police Department.

