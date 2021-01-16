LPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department:

The crash occurred on University Avenue at the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

LPD also said a second victim was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a two-vehicle crash on University Avenue at Marsha Sharp Freeway. One person was transported to @umchealthsystem with moderate injuries, one person is deceased. Please avoid the area. More information to come when available. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 16, 2021

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information from the Lubbock Police Department.