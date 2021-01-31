LPD: 1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in East Lubbock Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in East Lubbock Sunday morning, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 800 block of Parkway Drive.

According to LPD, a vehicle was traveling westbound and hit another vehicle that was disabled and unoccupied in the shoulder.

