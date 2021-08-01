LPD: 1 injured in Depot District shooting early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning in the Depot District.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue at The Library Bar.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched to the bar in response to a report of shots fired.

Officers did not locate a victim on scene, but did discover spent shell casings and evidence of blood.

Police were later notified of an individual with a gunshot wound to the leg at Covenant Medical Center.

The victim suffered moderate injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are released by LPD.

