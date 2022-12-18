LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured.



The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

An LBKAlert notification said the northbound onramp for Interstate 27 at 34th Street was closed due to a “traffic accident.” The public was advised to seek an alternative route.

An EverythingLubock.com photojournalist said the scene of the incident was clear of emergency vehicles at 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, so please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for additional updates.

