LPD: 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock collision early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a collision early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock, according the Lubbock Police Department.

The collision was reported around 12:25 a.m. at 50th Street and University Avenue.

According to a social media post by LPD, one person suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene.

An investigation was underway by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

This article will be updated as additional information is released.

