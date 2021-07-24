LPD: 1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock collision early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a collision early Saturday morning in Central Lubbock, according the Lubbock Police Department.

The collision was reported around 12:25 a.m. at 50th Street and University Avenue.

According to a social media post by LPD, one person suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene.



An investigation was underway by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

