LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike and a truck pulling a horse trailer.



One person was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

LPD also said the Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene.

The following is a statement released by LPD:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585) and Avenue P for reports of a collision involving a dirt bike and pickup truck towing a trailer . The call came in at 12:51 pm. The dirt bike rider has been transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted in the area. 130th street is closed to traffic from the east at US Highway 87 and from the west at Avenue S. North and southbound traffic on Avenue P is being turned back.

We will release more information when it is available.