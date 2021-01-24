LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash late Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas –Emergency crews responded to one-vehicle crash late Saturday evening in North Lubbock, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported at North Quaker Avenue and Itasca Street.

LPD said the driver was transported by UMC EMS with serious injuries to a local hospital.

Four other occupants inside the vehicles suffered minor injuries but were not transported.

North Quaker Avenue, between Loop 289 and Jarvis Street, was closed for several hours, according to LPD.

N. Quaker is closed between Loop 289 and Jarvis Street. Please avoid the area. (2/2) — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 24, 2021

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This article will be updated as additional information is provided by the Lubbock Police Department.