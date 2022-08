LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city.

The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289.

According to LPD, one person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the crash. Please check back for updates.