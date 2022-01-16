LPD: 1 seriously injured in Northeast Lubbock crash Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in far Northeast Lubbock Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Idalou Road near the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered serious injuries.

LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit was also called to the scene.

