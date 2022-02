LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were dispatched to a shooting late Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of 40th Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim suffered serious injures.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said officer placed crime tape around once residence in the neighborhood.

4500 Block of 40th Street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4500 Block of 40th Street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4500 Block of 40th Street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is developing story and will be updated when additional information is released.