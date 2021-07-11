LPD: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. at 66th Street and the South Loop 289 access road.

According to LPD, the victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.

