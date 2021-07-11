LPD: 1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. at 66th Street and the South Loop 289 access road.

According to LPD, the victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene of a single-vehicle crash at 66th Street and the S. Loop 289 access road. One person was transported to UMC with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) July 11, 2021

This article will be updated as additional information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.