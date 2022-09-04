LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.

A stabbing victim was located and transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Police described the victim’s injuries as “serious, but non-life threatening.”

No arrests had been made as of midday Sunday, LPD said.