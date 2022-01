LPD investigates a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street on January 11, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers with the Lubbock Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon in South Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of 86th Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were dispatched in response to a report of shots fired.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as new information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.