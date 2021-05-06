LPD: 17-year-old arrested after SWAT standoff ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday night mall shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Thursday that a 17-year-old arrested after a SWAT standoff was a person of interest in a shooting Tuesday night.

Jake Canales was arrested late Wednesday night after officers attempted to serve a warrant against him at a home in the 2000 block of 60th Street.

Police said Canales refused to leave the home for more than three hours, at which point the SWAT team entered the house and took him into custody.

The Tuesday night shooting occurred in the South Plains Mall parking lot and claimed the life of 18-year-old Christopher Castillo.

As of Thursday night, Canales was still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.