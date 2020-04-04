LPD: 2 dead, 2 seriously injured in shooting early Saturday

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Just before 2 a.m. on April 4, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Officers located four victims. Mia Altamirano, 17, and Michael Bean, 20, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported with serious and life threatening injuries to UMC. 

No arrests have been made at this time. This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

