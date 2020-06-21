LPD: 2 dead, 4 seriously injured in crash on East Slaton Road late Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Southeast Lubbock late Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Slaton Road.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com there were two confirmed fatalities and four serious injuries reported at the scene.

LPD could not confirm the exact number of vehicles involved at the time of this report, but at least one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle caught on fire.

Major Crash Unit investigators with LPD were called the scene.

Police blocked traffic along the highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.