LPD: 2 dead, one seriously injured in early morning crash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 2:29 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of E. 50th St. and E. Loop 289 access road. Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Dodge pickup was eastbound on 50th St. and a black Chevy pickup was northbound on E. Loop 289 access road. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Two people in the Chevy pickup died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge suffered serious injuries and was take to UMC.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. More information will be released when it is available.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)



