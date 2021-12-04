LPD: 2 injured, arrested following stabbing incident Sat. morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two brothers were arrested following a stabbing incident Saturday morning in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 7:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of 45th Street

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubock.com the incident began as a domestic dispute between the two bothers, which led to both stabbing each other.

Both suffered moderate injuries, according to police, and were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.