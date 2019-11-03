LPD: 2 injured in altercation outside Lubbock nightclub early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were injured in a group altercation outside a Lubbock nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue at the Level Nightclub.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a large fight broke out in front of the nightclub.

One person was reportedly pistol-whipped with a handgun, while a second victim was punched in the face.

LPD said a shot was fired from the handgun during the incident, but no one was struck.

Two people were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.