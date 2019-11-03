LPD: 2 injured in altercation outside Lubbock nightclub early Sunday morning

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
LPD Lubbock Police Patch Updated v03 720

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were injured in a group altercation outside a Lubbock nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue at the Level Nightclub.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a large fight broke out in front of the nightclub.

One person was reportedly pistol-whipped with a handgun, while a second victim was punched in the face.

LPD said a shot was fired from the handgun during the incident, but no one was struck.

Two people were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar