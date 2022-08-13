LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision involving two motorcycles Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 10:00 p.m. at North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue.

According to LPD, one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

A second person suffered minor injuries.

LPD said North Quaker Avenue was closed between 4th Street and Texas Tech Parkway.

Texas Tech Parkway remained open, but officers were working in the southbound lanes.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the crash. Please check back for updates.



