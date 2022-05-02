LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were shot during a fight in North Lubbock Sunday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East Stanford Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the two men went to the location to fight with a person later identified as a suspect.

During a physical altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

Police said Kamronne Montes, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Rito Ramirez, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both men were transported to University Medical Center by private vehicle.

LPD said both suffered moderate injuries.

900 block of East Stanford Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.