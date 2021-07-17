LPD: 2 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to traffic collision in far South Lubbock Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:10 a.m. at 114th Street and University Avenue.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, two people were seriously injured.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene conducting an investigation, an LPD social media post stated.

Traffic was being diverted around the area of the crash.

The intersection had reopened to traffic by 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are released by police.

