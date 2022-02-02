LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said two warrants were served in the 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide of Sandy Cervantes.

The following is a press release from LPD:

Two warrants have been served in the 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide case of Sandy Cervantes.

A capital murder warrant was served to 32-year-old Brandon Jay Cruz and an aggravated robbery warrant was served to 28-year-old Paublo Reyes. Both Cruz and Reyes were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for previous charges.

On June 20, 2019, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a robbery at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street. The victim, then-42-year-old David Rodriquez was trying to fix his broken down car after meeting Cervantes, when two suspects approached him on foot. The suspects brandished a pistol, robbed him, tied him up and forced him into his trunk. The suspects also forced Cervantes into her own vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine that this is the point in which Cervantes was kidnapped by Cruz and Reyes and her red Saturn Vue was stolen. Her purse was placed in a dumpster in Abernathy after she was kidnapped, and Cervantes was shot and killed before being taken to Hockley County where her remains were found on April 14, 2020, in an abandoned house. Through collaboration with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, Cervantes was identified by a forensic odontologist through a dental record comparison.

Originally, the investigation into Cervantes’ whereabouts began when she was reported missing by her family on February 18, 2020, since it was unlike her to not have contact with her family.