LPD: 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash at 27th & Avenue Q Saturday afternoon

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently on scene of a crash involving injuries in the area of Avenue Q and 27th Street.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. between a 2000 GMC pickup truck and a 1983 Chevy pickup truck.

At this time it appears the 2000 GMC was traveling northbound on Avenue Q and the 1983 Chevy was traveling eastbound on 27th Street when the two collided at the intersection.

The male driver and the male passenger of the Chevy were taken by EMS to the hospital. The driver had life-threatening injuries. The passenger had moderate injuries.

The male driver of the GMC was taken by EMS to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Right now all northbound lanes of Avenue Q are shut down at 27th Street. Northbound traffic is being diverted to 28th Street. Southbound Avenue Q is down to one lane.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by LPD crash investigators.

