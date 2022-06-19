LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were injured after two pickup trucks collided early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 46th Street and Avenue Q.

According to LPD, two suffered serious injuries and a third suffered moderate injuries.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash.

LPD said northbound and southbound traffic along Avenue Q was closed for several hours near the crash scene.

Police said additional information would be released as it becomes available. Please check back for updates.