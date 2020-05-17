LPD: 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in South Lubbock early Sunday

A two-vehicle crash was reported early Sunday morning in the 12400 block of Quaker Avenue. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Investigators with the Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a major crash at 12400 Quaker Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on May 17.

Based on the initial investigation, 27-year-old Kody Lovette was traveling southbound in a Ford Escape on Quaker Avenue when his vehicle collided with the back of a Ford F-150, which was also traveling southbound. After the initial impact, the Ford Escape rolled several times. The Ford F-150 struck a light pole and rolled onto its side.

The driver and passenger of the F-150, 34-year-old Trenton Elrod and 33-year-old Megan Ledsome, were transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Lovette was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)