LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock that injured three people.

The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Loop 289.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com an SUV rolled over and came to rest in the center ditch of South Loop 289.

Police said one individual suffered moderate injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

