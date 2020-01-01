LPD: 3-year-old struck by vehicle dies Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department reported Wednesday morning a 3-year-old was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred in the 1900 block of 15th Street around 10:00 a.m.
Police said the child was hit in the driveway of the residence by a parent.
LPD’s Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and was investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released by police.
The LPD Major Crash Unit is responding to a fatal crash in the 1900 block of 15th St.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 1, 2020