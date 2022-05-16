LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was killed and 5 people were injured early Monday morning after a wrong-way driver crashed with another car at the 800 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

According to LPD, officers tried to stop a wrong-way driver at 12:10 a.m. near Quaker Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway. Police said the chase ended with a head-on crash at 12:15 a.m.

Police initially reported that four people were seriously injured.

LPD said more information would be released as it became available. This is a developing story.