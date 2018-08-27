LPD: 4 vehicle accident Saturday afternoon sends 6 to local hospitals

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2500 block of South Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On Saturday, just before 1 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of a multiple vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 near Indiana Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located four vehicles that were involved in the crash and several people who had injuries. Through an on scene investigation, it appears a gray Dodge Charger traveling in the left lane lost control and struck a Tahoe in the center lane. Due to the collision, the Tahoe then struck a blue Dodge Charger in the right lane. The blue Charger went into the grassy median between the Loop and access road, struck a sign and flipped.

The gray Charger that originally struck the Tahoe continued to lose control and struck another car in the center lane. Both the gray Charger and car went into the grassy median between the Loop and the access road.

The two occupants in the car were taken by

ambulance with serious injuries to Covenant Medical Center. The driver of the gray Charger was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver and two passengers in the blue Charger were taken to University Medical Center with serious to moderate injuries. The driver of the Tahoe had minor injuries but refused treatment from EMS.

Investigators are looking at racing as a possible factor in the crash and this case remains under investigation.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)